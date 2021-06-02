"He is the first one in the nets and the last one out" - James Anderson praises Joe Root

James Anderson heaped praise on Joe Root, labeling him one of the best batsmen in the world. The veteran pace bowler also appreciated the English Test skipper's captaincy and highlighted how Root leads by example.

In an interview with The Sportsman, James Anderson spoke at length about Joe Root and the upcoming Ashes series in Australia. Discussing Root's performance as a player and as captain, Anderson said:

"I think the biggest thing for me is the way he (Joe Root) leads by example. He is the first one in the nets and the last one out. He is still one of the best batsmen in the world so we are very lucky to have him."

James Anderson is currently playing for England in the Test series against New Zealand. However, English fans are more excited for the Ashes in Australia later this year. In a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Joe Root said the English team would aim to win all Tests at home this year to prepare well for the Ashes.

James Anderson is unsure if the upcoming Ashes series will be his last

James Anderson will soon turn 39

James Anderson is currently 38 years old, but he is still one of the best fast bowlers around in Test cricket. The right-arm pacer has so far played over 150 Tests in his career.

Most Test fast bowlers call it a day around the age of 35. With Anderson set to turn 39 soon, he was asked in the same interview if the upcoming Ashes series would be his last.

"I'm not sure to be honest. I was gutted to miss the 2019 one with injury, it would be nice to play in another one at home. It is one of those things, I don't know what is going to happen, at the moment I feel great, fit and healthy, feel like I'm bowling as well as I ever have. So as long as that is the case, then I'll just keep going," James Anderson replied.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee