ENG v NZ: Kyle Jamieson wins New Zealand Players' Cap

Kyle Jamieson, the tall Kiwi fast bowler, has won the 2021 Players' Cap. The Players' Cap is an award presented to the player who gets voted as the 'cricketer of the year' by New Zealand's players and support staff.

The award was presented to Jamieson by soon-retiring New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling.

Kyle Jamieson has had a stellar start to his Test career since debuting against India in early 2020. In his six Tests so far, the 26-year-old pacer has picked up 36 wickets at a stunning average of just 13.27.

The New Zealand Cricket Players Association (NZCPA) said that the vote was closely contested this year and that Jamieson had just edged past Kane Williamson and Devon Conway due to his impact in the Test format in particular.

Kyle Jamieson noted that the honor was something special and that he had not expected it at all.

"It's been a special 12 months being part of this group and thanks to everyone for making it such an easy team to fit into. This is pretty special and not something that I expected at all. There have been some great guys who have won this before and being recognised by your peers is the ultimate," said Kyle Jamieson.

Congratulations to Kyle Jamieson on being awarded the @NZCPA Players’ Cap. The award is based on player voting after every BLACKCAPS match in a season. The cap was presented tonight at the team hotel in London by @B_Jwatling. This is the 10th edition of The Players’ Cap. pic.twitter.com/ZDWAh2iP3Z — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 31, 2021

"The wins are what I enjoy most, that Bay Oval Test was a special one going into day five - my first day five match - and just being part of that Test victory is what I value the most," he added.

The Cap is a special award as it reflects those moments that often go unnoticed: BJ Watling

Watling is set to retire from Test cricket post New Zealand's tour to England

BJ Watling further noted that the Cap is special since it reflects moments that usually go unnoticed by outsiders.

"This cap is a special award as it reflects those moments that often go unnoticed, but as a team we understand those small margins that go to winning games. The really great thing is the guys coming in are contributing to our team, and this year Kyle has certainly been one of those guys who has come in and taken his chances and opportunities from the get go, and I am sure we will see him here receiving many more Players' Caps," said Watling.

Kyle Jamieson is expected to feature in New Zealand's lineup when they take on hosts England in a two-match Test series starting June 2.