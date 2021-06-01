ENG v NZ: Stuart Broad named as England's vice captain

Veteran pacer Stuart Broad has been named Joe Root's deputy for England's two-match Test series against New Zealand. The series is set to begin on June 2 at Lord's.

Stuart Broad was chosen as vice-captain in the absence of Ben Stokes and Jos Butler. Stokes is unavailable for the series due to injury while Jos Buttler has been rested.

While fellow pacer James Anderson served as the vice-captain on two tours (2017-18 tours to Australia and New Zealand), Broad has considerably more captaincy experience, having previously led England in 27 T20Is and three ODIs.

The 34-year old is considered to be one of the legends of the game. In 146 appearances in Test cricket, Stuart Broad has claimed 517 wickets at a strike-rate of 56.7.

The duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson are considered to be one of the, if not the most lethal bowling pairs in Test cricket. They've scalped upwards of 1100 Test wickets between them.

Stuart Broad has the most wickets among active players. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/v68EaRvZF0 — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 1, 2021

England's XI likely to see some new faces in the 1st Test against New Zeleand

Wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey is likely to play his maiden Test match

With regulars Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran being unavailable, England are likely to hand caps to a few fresh faces. Paceman Ollie Robinson and wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey are expected to make their debuts in this Test match.

Either of Olly Stone and Craig Overton are expected to join the likes of Broad and Anderson to make up the pace-bowling quartet, while Jack Leach is expected to cover the spin-bowling department.

The top order is likely to consist of regulars Dom Sibley, Rory Burns and Joe Root while both Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope are expected to retain their place in the playing XI.

Here’s 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿’s predicted XI for the first Test against 🇳🇿 starting from Wednesday 🤩



🔹James Bracey and Ollie Robinson are expected to make their Test debuts



Thoughts!? 🤔#ENGvNZ #England #NewZealand pic.twitter.com/g7evhZGZZI — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 31, 2021

With Ben Foakes not being a part of the squad, James Bracey is likely to receive the nod ahead of Sam Billings to don the gloves.