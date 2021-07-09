ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on July 8

England strengthened their grip over the top spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League table by beating Pakistan in Cardiff. The home team had to make a whopping 11 changes to the match squad. However, they still managed to record a nine-wicket win against Pakistan's first-choice XI.

Courtesy of their phenomenal performance, England became the first team to touch the 75-points mark in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The reigning world champions have also boosted their net run rate significantly by chasing Pakistan's target in 21.5 overs.

Here's a look at the updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings after the first England v Pakistan ODI.

England's net run rate has increased to 0.863 after the big win against Pakistan.

While the England cricket team consolidated the number one position, Pakistan slipped to the fourth position after the big defeat at Sophia Gardens. Pakistan's net run rate has come down to -0.107 after the first ODI versus England. Thanks to England's win, Australia has entered the Top 3.

Ben Stokes recorded his first win as a captain in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Ben Stokes captained the England cricket team for the first time in ODI cricket at Sophia Gardens. Not many expected England to dominate the way they did because the home team's playing XI comprised of five debutants.

Saqib Mahmood stole the show in Cardiff by taking a four-wicket haul in the first innings. Despite Fakhar Zaman's 47-run knock, Pakistan could score only 141 runs after being invited to bat first.

In reply, Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley's unbeaten 120-run partnership for the second wicket ensured that England successfully chased the target in just the 22nd over. England will now have an opportunity to seal the series by winning the next game at Lord's.

