ENG v PAK 2021: Twitter slams Dawid Malan after another poor performance in the 2nd T20I 

Dawid Malan is currently the No.1 ranked batsman in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen. He plays at number three for the England team and has a career average of 43.68 to go with a strike rate of 141.27. Malan was dismissed after scoring just one run off five balls in the second T20I against Pakistan.

Malan has recently struggled for form and has been dismissed after scoring just one run in both the T20I's against Pakistan. His shot selection, too, has been poor as Malan has tried to be overly aggressive for no reason. This has not gone down well with Twitter users who are now bashing the England star after another failure.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Dawid Malan's poor performance:

What a disappointing shot Malan, getting out to spinners is not going to strengthen his claim whatsoever in UAE💔 — Rajdeep Singh (@rajdeep189) July 18, 2021

Dawid Malan in T20I Powerplays this year:



80 balls

80 runs

3 dismissals#ENGvPAK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 18, 2021

🇵🇰 PAKISTAN STRIKE AGAIN 🇵🇰



And it's Imad again, who has Malan (1) caught on the sweep, with the batsman top-edging to short third man #ENGvPAK



England 23-2 after all-action three overs 💥



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/U67yOmGhaq

📱 Live blog 👉 https://t.co/hTlhVnG9hF — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 18, 2021

Malan's numbers going down the drain with all the talk — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 18, 2021

Dawid Malan's Performance in this T20I series against Pakistan so far:-



•1(6).

•1(5).#ENGvsPAK — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 18, 2021

Dawid Malan in the past eight days against Pakistan.



0

0

1

1



OOUCH!!!!!!



FOLLOW LIVE:

👉https://t.co/8ayVLb6Gox👈 #ENGvPAK|#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/J6PlO6WdlJ — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) July 18, 2021

Since Dawid Malan scored 99* v South Africa last December he has played 25 T20 innings for England, Hobart, Punjab Kings & Yorkshire - his average score is 24 off 20 balls and his average match impact is -3 runs per match. #ENGvPAK — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) July 18, 2021

What is your T20 Ranking?

Le Dawid Malan 😂#ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/tMoSkcOZ3V — Hamza Jamshed (@hamza_jamshed05) July 18, 2021

All these failures from Malan in last few games is blessing for England before T20 WC as they can give that spot to Liam Livingston — Hitwicket (@Hitwicket7) July 18, 2021

Dawid Malan looks ODI batsman that has been accidental T20 batsman for a little while. Would be better in ODIs I feel. #ENGvsPAK — Shankspeare™ (@Goofyshanks) July 18, 2021

Malan has struggled in his last few T20 matches. He has scored 237 runs in his previous 10 T20I games at an average of just 23.7. To make matters worse for Malan, he has failed to cross 25 runs on eight of these occasions. Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who is currently ranked No.2 in the T20I batsmen rankings, could well grab the top spot by the end of this series.

Dawid Malan could lose his spot in the ICC T20 World Cup

England are among the strongest teams in the world. They are known for playing an aggressive brand of cricket and the T20I format is one that is made for them. They have a large pool of players where every player is almost as good as the other. With such competition around, Malan's failures cannot be overlooked for too long.

Liam Livingstone, who played in the middle-order in the first T20I, managed to score the fastest T20I hundred by an English batsman. Malan, on the other hand, has struggled to get going. He is not one of the aggressors and takes his time to get set. However, Malan looked in a hurry and ended up throwing away his wicket in both games against Pakistan.

The visitors beat England by 31 runs in the first T20I. Eoin Morgan opted to rest himself in the second T20I as Jos Buttler returned to the XI. The hosts gave Malan and Livingstone another opportunity to prove their worth but the former clearly failed to do so. It will be interesting to see if England continue with Dawid Malan in the upcoming games.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee