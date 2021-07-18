ENG v PAK 2021: Twitter slams Dawid Malan after another poor performance in the 2nd T20I 

Dawid Malan is currently the No.1 ranked batsman in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen. He plays at number three for the England team and has a career average of 43.68 to go with a strike rate of 141.27. Malan was dismissed after scoring just one run off five balls in the second T20I against Pakistan.
Malan has recently struggled for form and has been dismissed after scoring just one run in both the T20I's against Pakistan. His shot selection, too, has been poor as Malan has tried to be overly aggressive for no reason. This has not gone down well with Twitter users who are now bashing the England star after another failure.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Dawid Malan's poor performance:
Malan has struggled in his last few T20 matches. He has scored 237 runs in his previous 10 T20I games at an average of just 23.7. To make matters worse for Malan, he has failed to cross 25 runs on eight of these occasions. Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who is currently ranked No.2 in the T20I batsmen rankings, could well grab the top spot by the end of this series.
Dawid Malan could lose his spot in the ICC T20 World Cup
England are among the strongest teams in the world. They are known for playing an aggressive brand of cricket and the T20I format is one that is made for them. They have a large pool of players where every player is almost as good as the other. With such competition around, Malan's failures cannot be overlooked for too long.
Liam Livingstone, who played in the middle-order in the first T20I, managed to score the fastest T20I hundred by an English batsman. Malan, on the other hand, has struggled to get going. He is not one of the aggressors and takes his time to get set. However, Malan looked in a hurry and ended up throwing away his wicket in both games against Pakistan.
The visitors beat England by 31 runs in the first T20I. Eoin Morgan opted to rest himself in the second T20I as Jos Buttler returned to the XI. The hosts gave Malan and Livingstone another opportunity to prove their worth but the former clearly failed to do so. It will be interesting to see if England continue with Dawid Malan in the upcoming games.