ENG v WI 2020: Old Trafford Manchester, pitch report and weather conditions

The intimidating amphitheatre of Manchester's Old Trafford will play host to the second Test between England and West Indies, commencing on July 16.

The visitors drew first blood in Southampton, squeezing through to victory after a gripping final day's play. It was only their 2nd Test win on English soil since the turn of the century, and it has been more than 32 years since the Men from the Caribbean triumphed in a Test series in England.

As the two teams gear up to resume the battle in Manchester, West Indies would know that they have a brilliant opportunity at their hands of toppling over the hosts and seizing the silverware. The victory in Southampton was momentous, but a series win in Manchester will send their bruised Test cricket repute shooting through the roof.

As for the pitch on offer at Old Trafford, it is traditionally renowned for being a good batting track with some extra zip off the deck to keep the pacemen interested. In fact, it is known as one of the fastest tracks in England.

Since 2016, the ground has hosted three Tests and has the highest batting average (31.35) amongst all other English venues that have hosted at least two matches in this span.

Old Trafford is expected to offer much more to seamers

Old Trafford in Manchester

There was not much lateral seam and swing in Southampton, and the pitch was a bit two-paced with some balls holding up in the surface while others were nipping through and rising drastically off a good length. There was not much to cause discomfort for the batsmen, though, especially after the cloud cover peeled off from above.

Old Trafford is expected to offer much more to the quicker bowlers, and it won't be surprising if West Indies stick to their four-pronged pace attack and England slot their gun player, Stuart Broad, back into the bowling battery. It is anticipated to be a riveting battle between the willows and the Dukes.

First innings runs are crucial in Manchester as batting has shown to become difficult as the days progress. The last three Tests here have all been won by sides batting first. In broader terms, 30 games out of the 79 played here have been won by the teams who batted first.

Advertisement

There was quite a bit of rain in the initial days of the first Test, and a lot of rain is expected at Old Trafford, too, in the lead-up to the game. However, thankfully, it will be considerably dry on match day, and the cloudy conditions will be replaced by a glittering sunshine as the game progresses.

It won't be warm by any means, though, as temperatures are predicted to fluctuate between 14-18 degrees Celsius, making for just about perfect Test cricket conditions.