ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023, 2nd Test: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

England are taking on Australia at Lord’s, starting Wednesday (June 28) in the second Test of the five-match Ashes 2023 series.

The much-awaited rivalry got off to an exhilarating start as the Aussies got the better of the hosts by two wickets in the opening game at Edgbaston. England were in front for large swathes of the game but failed to put the finishing touches.

Despite the loss, captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have maintained that England will continue to stick to their ‘Bazball’ approach. A lot of critics hit out at Stokes and co. for declaring on Day 1 of the first Test at 393-8. Meanwhile, the hosts named their playing XI ahead of the Lord’s Test, bringing in pacer Josh Tongue for Moeen Ali.

Australia will be confident after the close win at Edgbaston, but they would be the first to admit that they were not at their best in the game. The margin of victory is a fair reflection of how tightly contested the contest was. With another win under their belt, they will look to put greater pressure on Stokes and Co.

Today's ENG vs AUS toss result

England have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Stokes said:

“Overhead conditions played a massive part, and the surface looks good to have a bowl as well.”

Australia bring in Mitchell Starc for Scott Boland



Australia have made one change to their XI: Mitchell Starc comes in for Scott Boland.

ENG vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Today's ENG vs AUS pitch report

The pitch at Lord’s is a grassy one. Traditionally, conditions at the venue have offered assistance to fast bowlers. Overcast conditions could make life tougher for batters.

Today's ENG vs AUS match players list

England squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed

Australia squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy

ENG vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ahsan Raza, Chris Gaffaney

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

