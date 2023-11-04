ENG vs AUS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before England vs Australia 2023 World Cup match

Ashes rivals England and Australia will clash in match number 36 of the 2023 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 4. This will be the day-night game of the double-header and will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Defending champions England have been abysmal in the World Cup so far. The fact that they are placed last, below Bangladesh, who have already been knocked out of the semi-finals race, is a fair reflection of how poor they have been. While the English side are still in with a mathematical chance of finishing in the top four, that will be nothing short of a miracle.

Australia have lifted themselves brilliantly after beginning the tournament with two big losses. They have won four matches in a row and are third in the points table. In their last match, they registered a close five-run win over New Zealand in a high-scoring game. However, Australia will be without Glenn Maxwell, who has suffered another freak injury. Mitchell Marsh too has flown home for personal reasons.

England vs Australia head-to-head record in ODIs

The old rivals have met 155 times in the one-day format, with Australia having a significant 87-63 lead over England. There have been two tied encounters between the teams, while three matches have produced no result.

Expand Tweet

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 115

Matches won by England: 63

Matches won by Australia: 87

Matches tied: 2

Matches with no result: 3

ENG vs AUS head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

The two teams have met nine times in the ODI World Cup; Australia winning six matches and England three. The latter, however, defeated the Aussies by eight wickets in the 2019 semi-final in Birmingham.

Last 5 England vs Australia ODI matches

The Ashes rivals last clashed in the ODI format during a three-match series in Australia in November 2022. The hosts crushed the visitors by a 3-0 margin.

Expand Tweet

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between England and Australia:

AUS (355/5) beat ENG (142) by 221 runs [DLS method], Nov 22, 2022

AUS (280/8) beat ENG (208) by 72 runs, Nov 20, 2022

AUS (291/4) beat ENG (287/9) by 6 wickets, Nov 17, 2022

AUS (305/7) beat ENG (302/7) by 3 wickets, Sep 16, 2020

ENG (231/9) beat AUS (207) by 24 runs, Sep 13, 2020