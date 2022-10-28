ENG vs AUS weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Melbourne for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

England will lock horns with arch-rivals Australia in a Super 12 game of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, October 28. Much like the games in Melbourne so far, there is a significant chance of rain interruptions during the ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup clash.

After a defeat at the hands of New Zealand in their opening game, Australia bounced back in style with a win over Sri Lanka. The defending champions thrashed the Lankans by five wickets to get off the mark.

Chasing 158 runs, ace all-rounder Marcus Stoinis powered the Aussies home with an 18-ball 59* knock. Although Aaron Finch was not at his usual best, the skipper chipped in with a useful contribution, scoring an unbeaten 31.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



🎟: This one is huge. Two old rivals, with massive group stage implications on the line.🎟: cricketa.us/AUSvENG-T20WC22 This one is huge. Two old rivals, with massive group stage implications on the line.🎟: cricketa.us/AUSvENG-T20WC22 https://t.co/rQkJ73l88v

The hosts are currently reeling in second-last position in the points table with two points from as many games. They will have to win their remaining matches to keep themselves in the hunt for the semi-finals.

England, on the other hand, got off to a winning start in the T20 World Cup before going down against Ireland in a rain-curtailed encounter. Jos Buttler and Co. fell five runs short via the DLS method and will be itching to return to winning ways.

The top order has been short of runs and there is no bigger stage than this to set that right. England are third in the table and have a chance to go past New Zealand at the top of Group 1.

ENG vs AUS - Weather update in Melbourne - Rain predicted

Several rain interruptions are expected during the ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. Melbourne weather forecasts suggest that there is a 25 percent chance of precipitation.

Meanwhile, it will be extremely cold for players with the temperature hovering around 12 degrees Celsius. It will be windy, and the cloud cover will be around 94 percent.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes