ENG vs IND 2021: "They are the right choices"- Aakash Chopra on reports of Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw linking up with the Test squad in England

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav are expected to join India's Test squad in England for the five-match series against the hosts, as per reports. Aakash Chopra reckons that, given the players' recent form, the Indian team have made the right choice by drafting them into the Test team.

Both Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav are currently in Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series against the Islanders. It is not yet clear when the duo will link up with the Test team in England.

With the trio of Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar being ruled out due to injuries, the Indian team management has urgently sought replacements. Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav are the frontrunners to join the Test team.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Aakash Chopra believes Shaw will have a better chance of featuring in India's Test XI over Abhimanyu Easwaran if the need arises. Easwaran is already in England as a standby opener.

"This (replacements coming in) doesn't come as a surprise, the number of injuries that we have seen already in the Indian camp. You do wonder what's happening there (in Indian camp). Abhimanyu Easwaran is already there. He is part of the squad. But if Prithvi Shaw is going it just feels from outside that he might play before Abhimanyu Easwaran if the opportunity arises"

Chopra added that Shaw's selection is well justified as he has been with the Indian Test team in recent times.

"Is it a fair selection? Yes it is. Shaw was part of India's tour to Australia. He is someone who has scored a century on debut in Test match. Shaw deserves to be there."

Aakash Chopra gives his verdict on Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion

Suryakumar Yadav has become a household name after his exploits in the IPL over the past couple of seasons. The Indian batsman has carried his good form into the national team as well. While many often view him as a limited-overs specialist, Chopra highlighted how Yadav had done the hard yards for Mumbai in first-class cricket as well.

"The guy is in red hot form and the Indian team is looking to cash in on the same form albeit in a very different format. Suryakumar Yadav has got 5000 first class runs. When you look at it from that vantage point, he is not your T20 specialist. He is someone who has played a lot of long form cricket. He has been playing for the last 10 years for Mumbai. The recent attention has come via lot of white ball runs. But at the core of Suryakumar's batting, it is the long form batting."

Chopra further explained how India are currently short of options as there has been no first-class cricket for over a year. Resultantly, the selection of Suryakumar Yadav is justified due to his experience in the longest format of the game.

"If you look at the options, no first class cricket in the last 18 monhts. India isn't brimming with options in the middle order for once with Shreyas Iyer also not available for selection. If you look at it from all those quarters, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav are perhaps the right choices."

It remains to be seen whether the duo will make a positive impact if they get a chance to link up with the Indian squad in England.

