Team India's Taniya Bhatia recently revealed that a bag containing cash and valuables was stolen from her hotel room at the Marriott Hotel Maida Vale in London after the recently concluded England series.

Taking to her Twitter account on Monday (September 26), Bhatia suggested that staying at the property could be very unsafe. She expressed her surprise at the absence of adequate security at the England Cricket Board’s preferred facility.

Taniya Bhatia wrote:

"Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of the Indian Women's Cricket team. @MarriottBonvoy @Marriott. So unsafe.

"Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well."

The India women's team toured England earlier this month to play three ODIs and as many T20I matches. While the visitors suffered a 1-2 defeat in the shortest format, they bounced back to win the 50-over rubber 3-0 and complete a stunning whitewash against the English side.

India women's tour of England ended with a run-out controversy

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side secured a 16-run victory in the third and final ODI of their series in England to complete a clean sweep against the hosts on Saturday (September 24). Indian spinner Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end after she left the crease before the ball was delivered.

Speaking to the reporters at Kolkata airport, Sharma revealed that the team had given repeated warnings to the batters prior to the run out. The 25-year-old pointed out that she hadn't done anything outside the rules and said:

"Nothing, it was our plan because she repeatedly... we had warned her also. We did it according to the rules and guidelines."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The moment when Deepti Sharma sealed the match for India. The moment when Deepti Sharma sealed the match for India. https://t.co/gqQtJjdMGJ

Dean was the last England batter to fall in the fixture. While a number of England's current and former players have questioned the ploy, many have backed Harmanpreet Kaur and Co., including the MCC, the lawmakers of the game.

