"318 for 4 reasons"- Michael Vaughan takes a dig at England coach Jon Lewis for defending the team's decision to bowl first in Nottingham

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was not happy with the nation's fast-bowling coach Jon Lewis for defending Ben Stokes' decision to bowl first in the Nottingham Test against New Zealand.

The second game of the ICC World Test Championship series between England and New Zealand started yesterday in Nottingham. England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first.

Fifties from Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell helped the Black Caps score 318 runs on the opening day of the Test. The Kiwi batters enjoyed batting in the middle as the English bowlers could only pick up four wickets in 86 overs.

Fast-bowling coach Jon Lewis defended the team's decision to bowl first. He opined that England made the right decision by bowling first in Nottingham. Reacting to Jon's comments, Michael Vaughan tweeted:

"318 for 4 reasons why I wouldn’t think that’s possibly correct…"

Michael Vaughan feels that New Zealand would not mind batting first at Trent Bridge

While Vaughan was not happy with Jon Lewis' comments, he was also not satisfied with England's decision to bowl first right from the early phase of Day 1 in Nottingham. Just before the completion of the match's first hour, Vaughan tweeted yesterday:

"Lovely toss to have lost…"

New Zealand got off to a great start as captain Tom Latham added 84 runs for the first wicket with Will Young. The two openers lost their wickets off successive deliveries but Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls ensured that the Kiwis did not collapse.

Conway and Nicholls were back in the pavilion by the 43rd over, with the scoreboard reading 169/4. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell added 149 runs for the fifth wicket as New Zealand finished with 318/4 at stumps.

