"When Virat Kohli was on 27 Test centuries, he was on 17" - Aakash Chopra says Joe Root is the best Test batter in the world

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Joe Root has left the rest of the members of the 'Fab Four' far behind in Test cricket.

Root has been on a run-scoring spree in the last couple of years in the longest format of the game. On the flip side, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson have endured a rather lean patch in the same period.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted Root and Kohli's contrasting returns in recent times, saying:

"Joe Root has reached mount 10,000 and he has been absolutely phenomenal. When Virat Kohli was on 27 Test centuries, he was on 17. He has reached 27 from 17, has crossed the 10,000-run mark."

The former Indian opener added that Smith and Williamson have also been found wanting when compared to Root. Chopra explained:

"The rest of the Fab Four are stuck where they were there earlier, whether it is Steve Smith or Kane Williamson, no one has added even one century since then and he has hit ten."

Root played a 176-run knock in the first innings of the recently concluded second Test against New Zealand. The former England skipper, who has 10,194 Test runs to his name, is also favored to challenge Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 15,921 runs in the longest format of the game.

"You have to admit that Joe Root is the best Test batter in the world" - Aakash Chopra

Joe Root has hit 10 Test centuries since the beginning of 2021

Aakash Chopra feels Root is by far the best batter in Test cricket. He elaborated:

"At this moment, you have to admit that Joe Root is the best Test batter in the world, there is nobody who is coming close. Yes, there are other fabulous players in the Fab Four but if you see the performance of the last one-and-a-half to two years, he is way above everybody else."

The renowned commentator concluded by observing that Root has delivered consistently almost everywhere across the world. Chopra stated:

"Root is unbreakable and the spirits of the ones in front of him are down. He is brilliant, outstanding. He scores so many runs in England, where batting is not easy, first innings, second innings, first Test, second Test, India, Sri Lanka - he scores runs everywhere."

Root has amassed 2,371 runs at an excellent average of 57.82 since the beginning of 2021. Barring the Ashes in Australia, where he averaged 32.20, he has been at his consistent best in almost every series.

