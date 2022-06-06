Colin de Grandhomme ruled out of England vs New Zealand 2022 Test series

Colin de Grandhomme will miss the remainder of the ICC World Test Championship series between New Zealand and England. The Kiwi all-rounder has been ruled out of action for three months because of a heel tear.

New Zealand started their three-match ICC World Test Championship series against England last week. The home team won the first Test at Lord's by five wickets. While New Zealand are 0-1 down in the series, they still have an opportunity to make a comeback and win it by 2-1.

Unfortunately, their chances of winning received a blow owing to Colin de Grandhomme's injury. The all-rounder looked in good touch during the first Test. He scored an unbeaten 42 in the first innings to help New Zealand finish with 132 runs on the board after being 36/6 at one stage.

Ali Martin @Cricket_Ali Colin de Grandhomme ruled out of the remainder of the #ENGvNZ series - and three months of cricket - with a heel tear. Blow for the tourists Colin de Grandhomme ruled out of the remainder of the #ENGvNZ series - and three months of cricket - with a heel tear. Blow for the tourists

Colin also scalped the big wicket of Joe Root later in the match. Most importantly, he gave balance to New Zealand's playing XI with his contributions in both departments. On top of that, the conditions in England suit bowlers like de Grandhomme, which is why his absence will hurt the Blackcaps a lot.

Who will replace Colin de Grandhomme in the New Zealand playing XI?

Colin bowled only 3.5 overs in the second innings (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Colin picked up the injury during his fourth over in England's second innings. Daryl Mitchell had to complete that over. The Kiwis could consider picking Neil Wagner in the playing XI for the second Test in Nottingham. Wagner is a left-arm quick who has a ton of experience under his belt.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme has torn his right heel and is out of the Test Series against England New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme has torn his right heel and is out of the Test Series against England ❌ https://t.co/azk8HnGF2Y

Right-arm fast bowler Matt Henry is another option, while top-order batter Henry Nicholls could also feature in the playing XI if he has recovered from his calf injury.

It will be interesting to see the changes captain Kane Williamson makes to his playing XI.

