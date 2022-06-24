"CSK fans can understand the pain!"- Twitter reacts to Tom Blundell's controversial LBW call as DRS was unavailable

The DRS controversy reared its head again in the game between England and New Zealand when wicket-keeper Tom Blundell was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire off the bowling of Matthew Potts.

Potts bowled a fuller delivery that swung into the pads of Blundell. The Kiwi missed the flick and there was a loud appeal from the bowling side as the ball hit his pads. The umpire took his time but then adjudged him out.

Blundell was in disbelief but had no option as there was no DRS available due to a technical glitch.

Fans on Twitter recalled the IPL 2022 game between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) where a similar controversy had occurred due to the unavailability of the DRS.

Another Kiwi in the form of Devon Conway was adjudged out then while it looked like the ball was clearly missing leg stump. Here are some of the reactions:

Tom Carpenter @Carpo34 Why are England trying to get the ball changed so often when they could just switch DRS off again and let the umpire handle things Why are England trying to get the ball changed so often when they could just switch DRS off again and let the umpire handle things

CricBlog ✍ @cric_blog DRS down at the moment. Blundell unlucky to be given out LBW to one that looked to be sliding down. DRS down at the moment. Blundell unlucky to be given out LBW to one that looked to be sliding down.

Chris Stocks @StocksC_cricket Feels very unfair that Blundell couldn't review that because DRS is "down". Should be same conditions throughout the match Feels very unfair that Blundell couldn't review that because DRS is "down". Should be same conditions throughout the match

Michael Appleton @michelappleton So Blundell can come back out at the fall of the next wicket right?



DRS unavailable being a bit like retired hurt… So Blundell can come back out at the fall of the next wicket right?DRS unavailable being a bit like retired hurt…

Rohit.Bishnoi @The_kafir_boy_2 @englandcricket All credit goes to broadcaster to turned off DRS at right time. @englandcricket All credit goes to broadcaster to turned off DRS at right time.

Rahul @MS_Dhohi

2019 wc final

2022 ipl Conway review not available

And now this @englandcricket Why always NZ players are at receiving end of unfairness.2019 wc final2022 ipl Conway review not availableAnd now this @englandcricket Why always NZ players are at receiving end of unfairness.2019 wc final2022 ipl Conway review not availableAnd now this

Mark Jeffery @MarkJeffery4

How convenient.

Going done leg-side in my view

#ENGvNZ DRS is down and suddenly Blundell is given out LBW.How convenient.Going done leg-side in my view DRS is down and suddenly Blundell is given out LBW.How convenient.Going done leg-side in my view #ENGvNZ

Tom Blundell & Daryl Mitchell lead New Zealand fightback at Headingley

Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell have frustrated England with their partnerships throughout the series against England and they dished out another one at Headingley.

After opting to bat first, the Kiwis got off to the worst possible start as they lost Tom Latham in the very first over. They kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were reeling at 83/4 at one stage.

Blundell walked out to bat at 123/5 and both him and Mitchell steadied the Kiwi ship.

After a hundred at Trent Bridge, Tom Blundell looked good for another century. He would feel unfortunate to be given out on 55 when there was no DRS available.

But Mitchell ensured that he converted his start and scored his third consecutive hundred in as many games.

New Zealand have reached 325/8 at Lunch on Day 2 and will thank Mitchell and Blundell once again for helping them get close to a competitive first-innings total.

