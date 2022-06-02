"Devon Conway I feel your pain" - David Warner shares hilarious Instagram story after Stuart Broad dominates Conway in 1st ENG vs NZ Test

Australian star opener David Warner has been on the receiving end of some sensational bowling from England's Stuart Broad over the years. Broad has dismissed Warner 14 times in Tests and did so a staggering seven times during the 2019 Ashes in England.

One of the best tricks Stuart Broad has up his sleeve is his menacing line outside off-stump to left-handers. He has the ability to let the ball hold its line from around the wicket and take the batter's edge.

This is exactly what happened to New Zealand southpaw Devon Conway as he was caught by Jonny Bairstow at third slip off Broad after a testing spell. David Warner then took to Instagram and put a sarcastic story on the incident. Here's what he wrote:

"Devon Conway I feel your pain"

Here's the story that Warner put on Instagram:

David Warner's Instagram story

Stuart Broad and James Anderson impress on return after being dropped by England

Story continues below ad

England dropped veteran pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson for their tour of the West Indies, probably with a view to focus on the future. Unfortunately, that experiment didn't work as they lost the series 1-0.

Joe Root then stepped down from the captaincy and all-rounder Ben Stokes was appointed his successor. One of the first things Stokes wanted was for both Broad and Anderson to be included back into the Test team.

That decision seems to have worked wonders as a new-look England side under Stokes left New Zealand reeling at 39/6 at Lunch on Day 1 of the first Test. Anderson (2/5) and Broad (1/24) have made life difficult for the Kiwis and certainly set the tone for debutant Matty Potts.

Story continues below ad

The youngster has already picked up three wickets in eight overs, conceding just eight runs. New Zealand will hope that Colin de Grandhomme, batting on 3, can help them cross at least the three-figure mark along with the tail.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far