“He carried his iPad to every team meeting, took notes and asked questions” - Kumar Sangakkara opens up on Daryl Mitchell’s IPL stint with RR

Sri Lankan legend and Rajasthan Royals (RR) director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara has praised New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell’s work ethic in the wake of his brilliant Test performances against England.

Mitchell was part of the RR franchise during IPL 2022. Although he played only a couple of matches, failing to make an impact, Sangakkara was quite impressed with the Kiwi cricketer's passion and dedication towards the game.

Speaking on Sky Sports commentary during Day 1 of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley, the Lankan great revealed regarding Mitchell’s stint with RR:

“He carried his iPad to every team meeting, took notes and asked questions. It wasn’t asking questions for the sake of asking questions, he was heavily involved. The way he carried himself, in a bio-bubble for over two months, the hard work he put in at the nets despite playing two matches, it was top-class.”

Mitchell was unbeaten on 78 off 159 balls at stumps on Day 1 of the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley in Leeds. The in-form batter and Tom Blundell (45* off 108) featured in an unbroken 102-run stand for the sixth-wicket as the Kiwis recovered from 123 for five to reach 225 for five by stumps.

Mitchell and Blundell have been standout performers for New Zealand in the series, but the visitors have struggled due to lack of contributions from the others. While the former has scored 451 runs, Blundell has contributed 285 runs. As a pair, they have so far added 593 runs in the series.

Daryl Mitchell involved in freak dismissal on Day 1 of Headingley Test

Before lending solidity to New Zealand’s fighting knock, Mitchell was involved in the bizarre dismissal of teammate Henry Nicholls (19 off 99).

In the 56th over of the innings, Nicholls tried to take on England left-arm spinner Jack Leach. His lofted drive went in the direction of Mitchell, who tried to take evasive action. However, the ball ricocheted off his bat and was caught by Alex Lees at mid-off.

Before Nicholls’ unlucky dismissal, New Zealand had lost their first four wickets with only 83 on the board. After Tom Latham fell for a duck to Stuart Broad, Will Young (20) was trapped leg before by Leach.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson (31) also perished to Broad. England debutant Jamie Overton then claimed his first Test wicket when he bowled Devon Conway for 26.

