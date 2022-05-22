"I’m really looking forward to getting going against New Zealand next week" - Stuart Broad

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad underlined that he has no long-term plans and is only thinking about making an impact in the upcoming New Zealand Tests. Broad declared that he would give it all as England start afresh under a new captain and coach.

Broad, who was shockingly omitted from the West Indies tour, returned to the squad announced to face New Zealand in the three-Test series. The 35-year old is likely to reunite with James Anderson as England's new-ball bowler.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Broad wrote that he has no long-term goals in mind and is eager to get on the field after missing the winter's action. He state

"There are no long-term targets. Quite simply, I’m really looking forward to getting going against New Zealand next week after being selected in the first Test squad of the summer. So far, I’ve had only one, very brief cricket chat on the phone with Brendon, but I’m positive about what lies ahead."

The right-arm bowler stated that as a new era dawns on English cricket, the focus is on making the best of the opportunity, continuing:

"Of course, you can never guarantee performances, but what I can guarantee at the start of this new era is something I always have done — my heart and soul will go into playing at Lord’s. After being left out over the winter, it is really refreshing to be forward facing and only setting my focus in one direction."

Ben Stokes succeeded Joe Root as Test captain, while Brendon McCullum replaced Chris Silverwood as the Test team's coach. The English team had a forgettable 2021 in red-ball cricket and have won only one out of their last 17 Tests.

"I would like to think we can make it one win in one when we start the international summer" - Stuart Broad

England cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

Broad, who has taken 11 wickets in three matches in the ongoing County Championship season, remains keen to start the home summer with a win. The 152-Test veteran also believes England should avoid thinking too far into the future and take one game at a time.

"Once we do get together in London, the focus will be on helping create some new statistics. The facts state that this England team has won one Test in 17. I would like to think we can make it one win in one when we start the international summer. Not that the forward facing attitude means looking any further ahead. A weakness in the past has been a habit of focusing on the next Ashes. Let’s stop all that, make it one from one at Lord’s, sign that game off and move onto the next one."

The first Test between England and New Zealand starts in Nottingham on June 2nd.

