"There's a lot of rubbish that is spoken"- Jonny Bairstow hits back at critics after stunning Headingley hundred vs NZ

Just when many thought Jonny Bairstow had scored his best Test hundred against New Zealand in the second Test at Trent Bridge, the Yorkshireman arguably scored an even better one on his home ground on Friday.

England were 55/6 at one stage and were in danger of getting bowled out inside a hundred in response to New Zealand's 329. However, Jonny Bairstow unleashed a stunning counter-attack to score his second consecutive Test century.

His unbeaten 209-run stand with debutant Jamie Overton brought the hosts right back into the game as they ended the day on 264/6.

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



Jonny Bairstow explains his emotional celebration and says it was 'pretty special' scoring a Test hundred at Headingley as a Yorkshire lad 🗣️ "Sometimes there's a lot of rubbish spoken... sometimes it gets into your mind... sometimes you just have to flick it."Jonny Bairstow explains his emotional celebration and says it was 'pretty special' scoring a Test hundred at Headingley as a Yorkshire lad 🗣️ "Sometimes there's a lot of rubbish spoken... sometimes it gets into your mind... sometimes you just have to flick it." Jonny Bairstow explains his emotional celebration and says it was 'pretty special' scoring a Test hundred at Headingley as a Yorkshire lad ✨ https://t.co/oFUVydmRDx

Speaking to Sky Sports after the end of the day's play, Bairstow opened up on a lot of voices that he had to ignore to bring the best out of him. He said:

"There is sometimes a lot of rubbish that is spoken about a lot of different things and sometimes it gets into your mind and clutters it and then sometimes you have to just flick it. You have to listen to the people that matter to you more than the rest of the guys and that is the most important bit about it is me being me."

The 32-year-old also spoke about the influence that new coach Brendon McCullum has had on the England team to bring their best attacking game out even in the longest format. He added:

"The way Brendon has been, he just said you have to impose yourself on the game, that is literally all he said. It is an exciting way and it is the way I have always played my cricket and sometimes to the detriment of myself."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Hundred by Jonny Bairstow. What a knock - just 95 balls. 2nd consecutive thunderous century by Bairstow, he's putting on a show. Hundred by Jonny Bairstow. What a knock - just 95 balls. 2nd consecutive thunderous century by Bairstow, he's putting on a show. https://t.co/lTrq1S4a62

I have gone back to young Jonny: Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow has been in some unreal form over the past few months, having already scored four Test hundreds in this period, cementing his place in the Test team.

The right-handed batter revealed that he has become a lot more relaxed and has stopped taking undue pressure upon himself. He stated:

"The way I am striking the ball I couldn't be more pleased with but I think it is also the more relaxed me at the crease, I am not necessarily as tense or whatever it is. I have gone back to young Jonny when you are just watching and seeing the ball."

Jonny Bairstow and Overton will hope to take England into the lead on Day 3, currently trailing the visitors by 65 runs. The Kiwis, on the other hand, will know that they need some sort of lead so that they have a psychological advantage.

Interested in sports other than cricket? Find more details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far