"There is no space for racism or discrimination in sport or society" - Kane Williamson on Yorkshire's racism row

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has condemned the alleged acts of racism associated with Yorkshire county.

The 31-year-old played County cricket for Yorkshire from 2014 to 2018 and hoped that those who have suffered from racism are "healing."

His comments come in the light of news involving former off-spinner Azeem Rafiq, who was born in Pakistan but played county cricket for Yorkshire. In September 2020, Rafiq made stunning revelations about the alleged racism and bullying he faced at the club.

He also produced proof for the same to a parliamentary committee in 2021. Since then, there has been outrage over the alleged racist incidents happening in Yorkshire county.

Victoria Whittam @vicwhittamITV International cricket will return to Headingley later this morning with England taking on New Zealand in the 3rd test. Yorkshire's test status was reinstated after members voted through reforms following the racism scandal. International cricket will return to Headingley later this morning with England taking on New Zealand in the 3rd test. Yorkshire's test status was reinstated after members voted through reforms following the racism scandal. https://t.co/nDspE3Q6JS

A number of high-profile cricketers seem to be involved in this row and are yet to be named. However, there has been a massive change of personnel in the coaching staff since this incident.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley, here's what Kane Williamson said about the same:

"There is no space for racism or discrimination in sport or society. I was here for a few brief stints and enjoyed my time at Yorkshire. There were some issues that were made aware more recently and you can only hope that there is healing."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: The ECB has charged seven people following an investigation into racism allegations at Yorkshire. BREAKING: The ECB has charged seven people following an investigation into racism allegations at Yorkshire. https://t.co/G8B5CtmGqO

I hope something positive comes out of it: Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson is hopeful that Rafiq's efforts won't go in vain. He also hopes that it sets an example to the world that making racist remarks or promoting it will be called out and punished. He stated:

"It's been incredibly sad to see what's unfolded. I can only hope that something positive comes out of it and the awareness that it's created to move forward in a positive manner."

Speaking further about the issue, Williamson added:

"There's been a huge amount of awareness throughout the whole world, efforts to continue that awareness and make it a more inclusive place, whether in sport or other work places."

England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead but there are World Test Championship points still up for grabs for both teams in the third Test.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far