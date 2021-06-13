'Fragile' England batting lineup will have 'no chance' in Australia: Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has hit out at the English batsmen, stating they have no chance of winning the Ashes later in the year if they carry on with their fragile batting display.

England capitulated on day three of the second Test in Edgbaston against New Zealand. The hosts are tottering at 122-9 in the second innings, with their lead at just 37. The Blackcaps have a great chance to win their first Test series in England in 22 years despite making numerous changes to their lineup.

After the third day's play, Michael Vaughan tore into the England batting line-up and said on the BBC Test Match Special:

"They now have just five chances to sort the batting out before the Ashes. They can't arrive in Australia with a batting line-up this fragile.They'd have no chance. This batting line-up is fragile and we have to now start looking at players and wondering if they are good enough, because they keep getting out cheaply."

💬 "They are acting like 'everyone else that has played in the history of the game are wrong, and we are right'." 💬@NasserCricket not happy after watching England suffer another batting collapse on day three of the second Test against New Zealand.#ENGvNZ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇿 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 12, 2021

Vaughan, who made 18 centuries in Tests, also questioned England's rotation policy and suggested that they aren't good enough yet to tinker with their team much.

"England have tinkered too much. Everything has gone downhill for England since they went up 1-0 in India. Don't muck about with Test cricket. England aren't a good enough team to muck about."

"They can't withstand the opposition's bowling - Former England skipper Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook

England's leading run-scorer in Tests, Alastair Cook, echoed similar sentiments to Michael Vaughan. Cook said that a batting collapse never seems too far away when the English batsmen are out in the middle.

"You always watch England thinking that if they lose one wicket then they could easily lose two, three or four. When the pressure comes on, whether it's inexperience or the players just aren't good enough, they can't withstand the opposition's bowling," Cook told TMS.

With the Kiwis almost on the brink of a win, England will soon need to sort things out before they prepare to take on India in a 5-match Test series starting in August.

A disappointing day with the bat. #ENGvNZ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 12, 2021

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava