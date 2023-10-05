ENG vs NZ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before England vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup match 

England will take on New Zealand in the opening match of the 2023 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. This will be a rematch of the 2019 final at Lord’s, which produced one of the most epic World Cup encounters. Of course, the end result was a dampener of sorts as England were declared champions on the basis of a bizarre boundary-count rule.

England will go in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India as one of the favorites to lift the trophy. They met New Zealand at home in a four-match series recently and dominated the contest, winning the series 3-1. After the Kiwis clinched the first match by eight wickets, England registered wins in the next three matches by comprehensive margins.

New Zealand have a couple of injury issues. Their skipper Kane Williamson will miss the opening match against England as he is yet to fully recover from the injury he sustained during IPL 2023.

Pacer Tim Southee also won’t feature in the game as he is yet to recover from his thumb surgery. For England, all-rounder Ben Stokes is unlikely to feature in the 2023 World Cup opener due to a hip issue.

England vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs

England and New Zealand have met in 95 ODI matches so far and there is literally nothing to choose between the sides. Both teams have won 44 games each, three matches have been tied, while four games have produced no result. Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 95

Matches won by England: 44

Matches won by New Zealand: 44

Matches tied: 3

Matches with no result: 4

England vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

If we take a look at their head-to-head records in the ODI World Cup, the two teams have met twice 10 times, with England winning four games and New Zealand five.

The last time these two sides met in the World Cup was in the 2019 final when they played out that incredible tie at Lord’s. The Englishmen had hammered the Kiwis by 119 runs during the league stage of the competition.

Last 5 England vs New Zealand ODI matches

England have won three of their last five ODIs played against New Zealand. The Kiwis have won just one, while the 2019 World Cup final was tied, with England being named winners on the boundary count rule.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches between England and New Zealand:

ENG (311/9) beat NZ (211) by 100 runs, Sep 15, 2023 ENG (368) beat NZ (187) by 181 runs, Sep 13, 2023 ENG (226/7) beat NZ (147) by 79 runs, Sep 10, 2023 NZ (297/2) beat ENG (291/6) by 8 wickets, Sep 8, 2023 ENG (241) tied with NZ (241/8), July 14, 2019 [ENG declared winners on boundary count rule]