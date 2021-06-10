[Watch] Edgbaston crowd enjoy ‘beer snake’ on Day 1 of 2nd England-New Zealand Test

The Edgbaston crowd for the second Test between England and New Zealand seemingly enjoyed on their return to Test cricket, as a video of a ‘beer snake’ among fans was widely shared on social media.

Seventy percent spectators have been allowed for the second England-New Zealand Test in Edgbaston. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the first Test at Lord’s was played with only 25% crowd capacity.

Sky Sports Cricket has shared a video of the spectators having a good time with the ‘beer snake’. The clip was shared with the following caption:

“Longest beer snake ever? Fair to say the Edgbaston crowd are enjoying their return to Test cricket.”

A beer snake or a cup snake is formed by stacking together many plastic beer cups to form what looks like a ‘snake’.

With a near-capacity crowd returning for the Edgbaston Test, spectators made their presence felt, making a lot of noise. A number of Twitter users shared photos and videos on their social media accounts, welcoming crowds back to Test matches in England.

England batting crumbles in Edgbaston Test after Rory Burns' 81

In the midst of the tweet controversy surrounding the England team, the hosts batted first after winning the toss in the Edgbaston Test. They got off to an impressive start, as Rory Burns (81) and Dom Sibley (35) added 72 for the opening wicket.

However, once Matt Henry sent back Sibley, England collapsed. Zak Crawley (0), Joe Root (4) and Ollie Pope (19) were quickly back in the hut as England went from 72 for no loss to 127 for 4. Burns’ vigil ended on 81 off 187 balls when he was dismissed by Trent Boult.

James Bracey fell for another duck, while Olly Stone was trapped lbw off Ajaz Patel for 20. England were 235 for 7 after 83 overs, with Dan Lawrence holding fort with an unbeaten half-century.

Earlier in the day, England’s legendary fast bowler James Anderson became the most capped English Test player when he received his 162nd Test cap. Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook previously held the record, with 161 Test appearances to his name.

For New Zealand, veteran wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling was ruled out of the second Test after failing to overcome a sore back. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that captain Kane Williamson would sit out the Edgbaston Test due to an injury to his left elbow.

New Zealand made six changes to their playing XI that featured at Lord’s.

