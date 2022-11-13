ENG vs PAK 2022: "Each and every player of the Pakistan team has performed at some point" - Salman Butt hopeful of the Men in Green's chances 

Former opening batter Salman Butt believes that Pakistan will be confident of trumping England in the all-important final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

Speaking on his YouTube channel ahead of the crucial game, he emphasized that everyone from the team stepped up at least once during the showpiece event.

He opined that while luck has been a big factor in the side reaching the knockout stage, they have been very impressive in their recent outings. Butt explained:

"A lot of things have gone Pakistan's way in the T20 World Cup, from South Africa losing to the Netherlands to South Africa losing one point due to rain. But they have also played some good cricket, peaking at the right time.

"I believe each and every player in the team has performed at some point. They will be decently confident about this big final."

Notably, the Babar Azam-led side had a dismal start to their campaign, losing their opening two fixtures to India and Zimbabwe. However, they staged a miraculous turnaround, winning four successive matches to advance to the final.

"They haven't been under such pressure until now" - Salman Butt on how Pakistan can put England on the back foot

Butt went on to say that England could be under serious pressure if they lose their opening batters Jos Buttler and Alex Hales early in the final of the T20 World Cup.

He pointed out how Jos Buttler and Co. have not found themselves in such a spot till now in the competition. The 38-year-old claimed that while England have enough firepower in their batting, things could be tricky if their opening batters fail to fire. He added:

"If Pakistan are able to dismiss the two openers early, England will have to deal with the kind of pressure that they still haven't had so far in the T20 World Cup. It's not that they are not capable of it. But they haven't been under such pressure until now."

England and Pakistan will battle it out in the summit clash of the ongoing ICC event on Sunday, November 13. The highly anticipated contest is set to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Poll : 0 votes