ENG vs SL weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Sydney for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

England and Sri Lanka will lock horns in an all-important Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, November 5. Fans can rejoice as the Sydney weather forecast shows that there will be no rain interruptions during the ENG vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 game.

A win would see England go through to the semi-finals from Group 1 alongside New Zealand. Jos Buttler and Co. have won two matches and suffered one defeat, while their game against Australia was washed out.

England will head into the game on the back of an impressive win over table-toppers New Zealand. Buttler (73) returned to form with a swashbuckling knock while Alex Hales also got into the groove with a half-century against the Kiwis.

The bowlers have also performed consistently and will be raring to go up against the Lankans, who will also fancy their chances of finishing their Super 12 campaign with a win and spoiling England's party.

Dasun Shanaka and Co. won their last game against Afghanistan. Chasing 145 for victory, they lost the openers quickly. But Dhananjaya de Silva took control of the proceedings with a fine half-century.

Sri Lanka would like to take a cue from how the Pakistan spinners managed to play with the boundary sizes against South Africa. Spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theeksana are expected to play a pivotal role in this all-important encounter.

ENG vs SL - Weather Update in Sydney - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted game is likely to unfold at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. The Sydney weather forecast suggests that there is a zero percent chance of precipitation during the ENG vs SL T20 World Cup tie.

Temperatures will hover between 17 and 19 degree Celsius with one percent cloud cover. The humidity is expected to be around 70 percent, however, it will be extremely chilly for the players at night.

