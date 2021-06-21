When there is a clash, England would take precedence over IPL: Jos Buttler

England’s experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has said that national duty takes precedence over the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the event of a clash between the two.

IPL 2021 was suspended in May after multiple cases of COVID-19 cases were reported in the tournament’s bio-bubble. The T20 league is set to resume in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September-October. However, at that point, England will be touring Bangladesh and Pakistan.

In a BBC report, Jos Buttler confirmed that playing for England would come first if there is a clash of dates with the IPL. The 30-year-old was quoted as saying in this regard:

"Usually the IPL doesn't clash with any international cricket. When it does clash, probably England will take precedence."

Before Jos Buttler, England's director of cricket Ashley Giles also said that players would be expected to be available to play for England even if IPL matches were held during the same period.

Jos Buttler is a key member of the Rajasthan Royals franchise in the IPL. This season, he scored 254 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 153.01. The numbers included a scintillating 124 off 64 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, his maiden IPL ton. Overall, he has played 65 IPL matches, scoring 1968 runs at a strike rate of exactly 150.

Want to play as much as I can: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler was not part of England’s recently-concluded two-match Test series against New Zealand at home. He also featured in only the first of the four Tests in India, as England rotated their players around.

The 30-year-old is part of the England team for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which starts in Cardiff on Wednesday. Buttler said about England’s recent performances:

"In the past 18 months to two years, there have been some strides made, and the side is going in the right direction. Some key personnel weren't playing in the games just gone. Things are still in a good place."

Jos Buttler admitted that he would love to play all Tests against India as well as in all the Ashes matches. At the same time, he conceded that the cricketing calendar is 'daunting' in the current scenario, elaborating:

"I want to play as much as I can. You always want to be available for everything. I don't think there are any perfect answers. We play a lot of cricket, and it's important for everyone to be looked after."

Jos Buttler has played 50 Tests, 148 ODIs and 79 T20Is for England and has scored over 8000 international runs.

