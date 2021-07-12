ENG-W vs. IND-W 2021: Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana relive India's fantastic win in 2nd T20I

India women made a brilliant comeback in the second T20I against England, thanks to a player-of-the-match performance from young all-rounder Deepti Sharma. The 23-year-old was brilliant with the ball, ending with 1-18, and also scored a crucial 24 runs.

England women's batting has generally been good, but they weren't able to chase down an about par target of 148 as they fell eight runs short. Along with Deepti Sharma, all-rounder Sneh Rana also had an impactful performance.

In a video posted on the BCCI women's official Twitter handle, Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma opened up on India's impressive performance in the second T20I.

Rana credited Deepti for building the pressure and creating wicket-taking opportunities.

"She (Deepti Sharma) gave us a good start in the bowling and we had a very good bowling partnership. She kept it really tight, didn't bowl any loose deliveries and that's where we had the game," Rana said.

We bowled well in partnership: Deepti Sharma on Rana

How India turned it around in the 2nd T20I 👏👏#TeamIndia react to their all-round performance to pull off an 8-run thrilling win against England in Hove 👊👌#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/rZab7PAtWR — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 12, 2021

Rana herself had a good day with the ball. Although she wasn't able to pick up wickets, she still managed to give away just 21 runs in her four overs.

Her partnership in the middle-overs with Deepti Sharma set up the game for India women nicely.

"It is difficult to bowl in powerplay. She gave away only couple of runs. That is where things turned and we bowled well in partnership. We planned for dot balls and singles and executed accordingly," Deepti Sharma stated.

It is still all to play for in the context of the series as well as the points up for grabs, with England women leading 8-6.

India women will take a lot of confidence from this performance and try to close out the tour with another victory.

