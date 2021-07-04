Mithali Raj becomes the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket history

Indian ODI women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj has become the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket history. She surpassed former England batswoman Charlotte Edwards during the third ODI of the England women vs. India women series in Worcester.

Charlotte Edwards had aggregated 10,273 runs across formats in her international career from 1997 to 2016. Mithali Raj, who debuted in 1999, now has 10,337 runs to her name.

Raj breached the 10,273 runs mark after hitting a boundary off Nat Sciver's second delivery in the 24th over.

Mithali played a captain's knock in Worcester to ensure that the Indian women's cricket team did not suffer a 0-3 defeat in the three-match ODI series.

The right-handed batter aggregated 75 runs off 86 runs to guide India women in the final over of the third ODI.

Mithali Raj scored the winning runs for the Indian women's cricket team in the Worcester ODI

Mithali Raj smashed eight fours in her knock of 75 runs

Heading into the Worcester ODI, England women had taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series against India women. The visitors won the toss and invited England women to bat first in the third ODI.

None of the English batters could play a big knock. Nat Sciver ended the innings as the top-scorer, with 49 runs to her name. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for India women as she returned with figures of 3/47 in 10 overs.

Smriti Mandhana provided a good start for the visitors, scoring 49 runs off 57 deliveries. Her knock helped India women reach 81/3 in 20.5 overs.

After Mandhana's departure, Mithali Raj played an excellent knock and made the big occasion more memorable by finishing off the match with a boundary.

None of the other active women's players have 10,000 international runs, meaning Mithali will likely hold this record for a long time.

