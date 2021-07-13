ENG-W vs IND-W 2021: "Sneh Rana's comeback is inspirational for all of us" - Smriti Mandhana

India Women's opener Smriti Mandhana believes the kind of comeback that all-rounder Sneh Rana has had in international cricket is inspirational for the entire team. Sneh Rana made her international comeback after five years in the one-off Test against England Women and had an instant impact.

Rana played a fighting knock of 73 after the hosts had asked India Women to follow on and saved the game for India. In the ODI series, she showed that along with bowling, she also had the ability to use the long handle.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the third T20I against England, Mandhana explained how crucial Sneh Rana has been to the side. The 24-year-old stated:

"Sneh Rana's comeback is inspirational for all of us. I was a part of the team when she was a part of the fifteen 3-4 years back. To see her make her comeback this way and open the doors in all three formats is something really inspirational because when you are coming back you have extra pressure to prove yourself."

Sneh Rana can provide a lot of balance to the team: Mandhana

Sneh Rana showed in the second T20I that even if she doesn't pick up wickets in a particular game, she has the ability to bowl quiet overs and pile the pressure on the opposition. This helps bowlers who bowl in partnership with her to bag wickets.

Her batting is what gives the side the added balance according to Mandhana. Rana is going to be crucial for the India Women's team ahead of the all-important World Cup next year.

"The way she is performing, she can add a lot of balance to the team, especially with the batting ability that she has. She can hit the ball really well in the upcoming years or months for us," Smriti Mandhana said.

