'Engineering student' claims he will refund money 'donated' by Rishabh Pant after being called scammer by X users

An X user, claiming to be an 'engineering student', has said that he will refund the money 'donated' to him by Rishabh Pant for his education after some online users alleged that he is a scammer.

Unconfirmed reports of the star Indian cricketer donating money to the so-called engineering student went viral on social media on Tuesday, August 27. The X user initially shared a post on his handle, tagging Pant, requesting for funds for his engineering fees. His post read:

"Hello @RishabhPant17Sir I’m a student struggling to fund my engineering education. Your support can change my life. Please consider helping or sharing my campaign. Your kindness would mean everything to me."

The keeper-batter replied to the above message and commented:

"Keep chasing your dreams 👌👌 . God has better plans always tc"

The X user thanked Pant for his reply and wrote:

"Your support means everything. Despite my efforts, the campaign hasn't gathered the needed funds. Any help in spreading the word would be a blessing. Still chasing my dreams!"

He later claimed that the Indian keeper-batter had donated him some money as well. Even as Pant was receiving a lot of praise online for his noble gesture, a number of users responded to the development and claimed that the Indian cricketer had been scammed. They shared a screenshot of a post from the X user in which he wrote that he lost money in a bet.

Following massive trolling, the X user posted another message and said that he would 'refund' the money Pant had sent him. His message read (as quoted by Times Now):

"Refunding all the money to Rishabh pant. Please I can't handle all these hate. Right now refund is not allowed by team ketto. I mailed them and as soon as they allow, I will refund the money and post ss here. Sorry to all."

Pant was part of the Indian team that won the 2024 T20 World Cup in June. He scored 171 runs in eight innings at an average of 24.43 and a strike rate of 127.61.

Rishabh Pant had a mixed white-ball tour of Sri Lanka

Pant has a mixed white-ball tour of Sri Lanka earlier this month. He scored 49 off 33 in the first T20I in Pallekele, hitting six fours and a six. The left-handed batter was unbeaten on two in the second T20I.

He played only one match in the ODI series and was out for six off nine in the third match that India lost by 110 runs.

