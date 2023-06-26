"England are actually doing David Warner a favour" - Jason Gillespie expects Warner to score heaps of runs in Ashes 2023

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie reckons England's ploy of preparing flat and placid wickets in Ashes 2023 could work wonders for veteran Australian opener David Warner.

Before the start of the series, England captain Ben Stokes had made his intentions clear of wanting flat wickets for his Bazball approach. However, Gilespie feels that will give someone like Warner, struggling for runs recently, the breathing space to get past the new ball phase and score big.

In a media interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network, Jason Gillespie said about Warner:

"I think England are actually doing David Warner a favour by preparing batting-friendly surfaces. They want to play Bazball and have their philosophy of playing quickly.

"But that actually helps David Warner. Where he actually struggled was the moving ball in England. I actually think he is going to have a decent summer if England keep producing surfaces like Edgbaston. I think Warner will score quite a few runs."

Jason Gillespie also believes that the loss at Edgbaston will only push England to be more aggressive against Australia in the next Test:

"I don’t think they will change their philosophy. I feel England, if anything, will go harder at Australia and be more aggressive. They’re fully committed to this philosophy.

"They will probably feel they lost the game due to missed opportunities. So they will continue to go hard and go ultra positive and try and put Australian bowlers off their game. Bazball is here to stay. I have got no doubts about that."

Jason Gillespie on Australia's mindset

Australia have the 1-0 lead in the series, but they have let it slip in past Ashes series in England, losing 2-1 in 2005 and drawing 2-2 in 2019. However, Gillespie is confident that the visitors will be keen to make it 2-0 at Lord's and not get defensive in their mindset.

Responding to a Sportskeeda Query, Jason Gillespie said:

"They (Australia) can’t go into their shells and go defensive. They have got a strategy for how they are going to play against Bazball. They are well-strategised as a team and will commit to the plan. I just hope they don’t go ultra-defensive and maintain this lead.

"Their focus has got to be on how they can win the Test match at Lord’s. I am confident (they) aren’t even thinking that (avoid losing the game). They will go out thinking to win the Test match."

After a gap of more than a week, the two teams lock horns at Lord's in the second Test on Wednesday (June 28).

