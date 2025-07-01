England add KKR all-rounder to practice ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has joined the Ben Stokes-led camp as a specialist consultant at Edgbaston, Birmingham, ahead of the second Test against India. The former spinner, who has played for Warwickshire and the Birmingham Phoenix, has considerable experience playing at the iconic venue.

Moeen Ali retired from international cricket in September 2024 following England's 2024 T20 World Cup campaign in the Caribbean. The left-handed all-rounder had initially retired from Tests in 2021, but returned to play the 2023 Ashes following Jack Leach's series-ending injury.

According to PTI, Ali's role with the England team was just a one-off appearance, and he is not expected to be part of the backroom staff for the upcoming Test, or the rest of the series. He was seen having an intense discussion with head coach Brendon McCullum and spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel on the ground.

Have a look at Moeen Ali guiding the England team right here (via Times of India).

Being an off-spinner himself, Moeen Ali is bound to have worked closely with Shoaib Bashir, the team's current frontline spinner. The youngster had an uneventful series opener, clinching three wickets as the pacers largely dominated proceedings. However, he could have a bigger say at Edgbaston, especially towards the end. In the lone Test he has played at the venue against the West Indies in 2024, he picked up a couple of wickets.

Moeen Ali has played five Tests in Edgbaston for England

Outside of Lord's and Headingley, the venue where Moeen Ali has played the most number of Tests in his career is his home ground, Edgbaston. He has taken 12 wickets at an average of 53.08, and scored 249 runs at an average of 35.57.

The veteran all-rounder remains active in franchise cricket, having recently represented the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). He primarily featured as the third spinner on spin-friendly conditions to assist Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, while also being a key match-up against the left-handed batters.

Ali is also currently playing for the Birmingham Bears in the Vitality T20 Blast. He scored a 12-ball 34, and finished with figures of 1-24 in a high-scoring clash held at Edgbaston on June 14.

