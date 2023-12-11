England announce 16-man squad for Test series against India; spinners Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir handed maiden call-ups

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named a 16-man squad for the five-match Test series against India scheduled for early 2024. Ben Stokes, who has recently undergone knee surgery, will lead the team along expected lines. Olle Pope will once again serve as Stokes' deputy for the tour.

England have gone spin-heavy in their bowling department for subcontinent conditions. Jack Leach remains the team's first-choice spinner and will make a comeback after missing out on the 2023 Ashes. The squad also includes Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, and Shoaib Bashir to forge the spin-bowling unit.

Hartley and Bashir were part of the England Lions squad that trained in the United Arab Emirates recently. Apart from the two spinners, Gus Atkinson has also been handed his maiden Test call-up. He made his international debut in the home T20I series against New Zealand and was also part of England's 2023 ODI World Cup squad.

The England squad features regular members like Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Jonny Bairstow among others.

The pace attack sees a slight reshuffle following the retirement of Stuart Broad. Veteran pacer James Anderson marks his presence as the spearhead, hoping to exploit the abrasive surfaces for reverse swing. Partnering him in the fast-bowling department are the pair of Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood.

Ben Foakes also features as a wicketkeeping option in the side, and being an excellent player of spin, he could feature in the tour should one of the middle-order pair of Bairstow or Harry Brook struggle in the testing conditions.

England's tour of India will begin from January 25 onwards

England's tour of India will mark the latter's first home series in the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The Ben Stokes-led side have dominated oppositions with their radical and aggressive approach and will be keen on implementing their style of play in genuine subcontinent conditions.

The series will kickstart in Hyderabad from January 25 onwards, with Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala set to host the remainder of the matches.

England remain the last team to win a Test series in India, having done so in 2012 under Sir Alastair Cook.

England squad for the Test series against India

Ben Stokes, Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root and Mark Wood

Who will win the Test series between India and England? Let us know what you think.

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket