England announce Dan Lawrence as replacement for Harry Brook ahead of India Test tour

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has called up right-handed batter Dan Lawrence to replace Harry Brook for the upcoming five-match Test tour of India. The ECB released a statement, saying that the right-hander will join the squad in the next 24 hours.

Brook, one of England's first-choice picks in the middle-order, is set to return home due to personal reasons, leading him to miss all five Tests. The 24-year-old had performed commendably during the three-Test tour of Pakistan in 2022-23, averaging over 90 in the series, headlined by three centuries.

The ECB released a statement regarding Harry Brook's unavailability, stating:

"Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men’s Test tour of India. The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time."

"In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space. The England selectors will confirm a replacement player for the tour in due course," it added.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook (withdrawn, replaced by Dan Lawrence), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, and Mark Wood.

Dan Lawrence was part of England tour of India in 2021

Dan Lawrence. (Image Credits: Getty)

Dan Lawrence was part of the England squad when they travelled to India in 2020-21. The right-handed batter scored 149 runs in three Tests at an average of 24.83 with a solitary half-century. Overall, the Surrey batter has amassed 551 runs in 11 matches at 32.83.

The 26-year-old has not been included in the England Lions' squad for the series against India A. He played for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL). Lawrence is currently in the UAE for the second season of IL20 and is plying trade for the Desert Vipers.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App