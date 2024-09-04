England announce playing XI for 3rd Test against Sri Lanka; Josh Hull set for debut 

England have named their playing XI for the third and final Test against Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin on Friday, September 6, at The Oval. The Ollie Pope-led side have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, courtesy of their wins at Old Trafford and Lord's.

The hosts have named only one change to the winning combination, with 20-year-old left-arm seamer Josh Hull replacing fellow pacer Matthew Potts in the playing XI. The Leicestershire pacer was named as Mark Wood's replacement in the England squad, after the latter suffered a series-ending injury.

The remainder of the England side remains the same as they aim to complete a whitewash over Sri Lanka and finish their home red-ball season undefeated. Dan Lawrence gets another chance at the top of the order in Zak Crawley's absence despite poor returns from the first two Tests.

Ollie Pope will also be hoping for some runs ahead of the Pakistan tour, with critics right up to his neck regarding his inability to balance both leadership and batting. The in-form middle-order trio of Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Jamie Smith will also be on the lookout to finish the series on a high.

The pace trio of Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, and Olly Stone gelled well in the last Test, and will welcome the versatility that debutant Hull will offer as a left-arm bowler. Shoaib Bashir is the sole frontline spinner in the playing XI.

England playing XI for third Test against Sri Lanka

Dan Lawrence,⁠ ⁠Ben Duckett,⁠ Ollie Pope (captain), ⁠Joe Root, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), ⁠Chris Woakes, ⁠Gus Atkinson, ⁠Olly Stone, ⁠Josh Hull, ⁠and Shoaib Bashir.

Josh Hull has played 10 first-class matches ahead of his England debut

The left-arm pacer made his first-class debut in 2023, and has played 10 matches since then. His numbers have not been promising so far, with only 16 wickets at an average of 64.75. However, the national call-up and the subsequent debut is bound to boost his confidence.

Hull's left-arm angle, coupled with his tall frame of six foot seven inches have prompted England to fast track him into the national side.

