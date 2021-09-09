No Ben Stokes as England announce squad for T20 World Cup 

The England Cricket Team has revealed its much-anticipated squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. The 15-man lineup has a mix of pleasant surprises and unfortunate misses.

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler form the aggressive batting core of the team, flanked by skipper Eoin Morgan and rising superstar Liam Livingstone. Sam Billings, an ODI regular, also made the team, possibly to provide some stability to the middle-order.

Major misses in the first half of the lineup include Test captain Joe Root, who was also England's highest scorer in their runners-up finish in the last T20 World Cup.

While Root has been out of favor from the shortest format for quite a few years, there were some indications by Morgan about his possible last-minute inclusion.

The squad announcement also put to rest the speculation over Ben Stokes' availability. The star all-rounder will not feature in the tournament due to mental health reasons.

Unlike India, which picked as many as five spinners in the team, England went with only their most trusted duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid. Ali will also join Chris Woakes and Sam Curran as the only other all-rounders.

Tymal Mills, an express quick bowler who hasn't featured in a T20 international since 2018, made the team. He's arguably the closest replacement England have for the injured Jofra Archer.

The England and Wales Cricket Board explained his inclusion in a statement:

"This summer, the left-arm quick has been impressive in the Vitality T20 Blast, where he has helped Sussex reach Finals Day at Edgbaston later this month. He also showcased his skills will great accomplishment in The Hundred, helping Southern Brave lift the trophy in the tournament's inaugural year."

Three specialist fast bowlers - Chris Jordan, left-arm swing bowler David Willey and Mark Wood - rounded up the squad.

England's full squad for T20 World Cup

Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, J Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves:

Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince

