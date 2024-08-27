England announce squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

England Women have announced their 15-member squad for the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE, starting October 3. The roster includes three first-timers to a T20 World Cup in wicketkeeper-batter Bess Heath, all-rounder Freya Kemp, and right-arm pacer Danielle Gibson (traveling reserve for the last edition in 2023).

England Women have been in scintillating T20I form, winning their last four bilateral series - two against New Zealand and one each against India and Pakistan. They are on a 10-game winning streak in T20Is and will be among the massive favorites for the title in the upcoming tournament.

Head coach Jon Lewis said about the squad in a statement:

"Selecting teams and squads with this group of players has become incredibly tricky and tough. There are players who have been really unfortunate to miss out and they’ll be a big part of what we do with England Cricket in the future. I feel the 15 players selected give us a really well balanced squad in terms of experience, youth and most importantly the skills to cope and excel in the conditions we feel we will be faced with in the UAE."

Veteran skipper Heather Knight, who will be playing her sixth T20 World Cup, said:

"World Cups are always special events to be involved in as a player and I’m really excited by the squad we have selected to take over to the UAE. It’s an honour to lead the team into another World Cup. We’re looking forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead."

England Women won all four group-stage outings in the previous T20 World Cup before losing to hosts South Africa in the semi-final by six runs. They will be part of Group B in the upcoming edition, featuring South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Scotland as the other teams in the group.

The England squad will travel to Abu Dhabi for a training camp from September 13-24 before playing the warm-up games. England won the inaugural T20 World Cup at home in 2009 but has not tasted title success since.

They will open their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Bangladesh in Sharjah on October 5.

England squad for 2024 Women's T20 World Cup

Heather Knight (C), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, and Danni Wyatt.

