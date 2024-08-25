"England are not binning Bazball" - Nasser Hussain reacts to hosts' five-wicket win in ENG vs SL 1st Test at Old Trafford

Former England captain Nasser Hussain warned that the national team would not abort Bazball after winning the first Test against Sri Lanka. Hussain reckons it's all about being smart with the method moving forward.

The Englishmen shed their aggressive approach in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford in Manchester. With a tricky 205 chase for victory, Joe Root held the innings together with a patient 62 off 128 deliveries to take the hosts home with five wickets to spare.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 56-year-old expects Harry Brook and Jamie Smith to serve England for a long time and play aggressively

"England are not binning Bazball, far from it," Hussain said. "They have got Jamie Smith and Harry Brook, who are going to be in this Test side for a long time, who will absolutely belt it for years to come.

"It is just about being a bit smarter when you are in those positions where it could go either way. In those key moments where we have lost another wicket, where we look to sit in and then we will go again."

He also feels Ben Stokes' absence from the line-up largely influenced Root's cautious approach.

"Joe Root could have played that in so many different ways in the run-chase but he saw there was no [Ben] Stokes after him, he saw there was a slightly longer tail, and a pitch that was suiting Sri Lanka, so he just said 'I have to be here at the end,'" Hussain added.

The Sri Lankan side put up a good fight, especially in their second innings. Kamindu Mendis struck a gritty ton and shared a 117-run stand with Dinesh Chandimal to set a 205-run target for England.

"Going to be a tricky one for England heading to Lord's"— Nasser Hussain

Mark Wood will miss the remaining two Tests. (Credits: Getty)

With England bowlers having some niggles heading into Lord's, Hussain expects it to be a challenging factor. Hussain also backed Olly Stone to come in for Mark Wood, who is out of the remaining two Tests. The pacer is replaced by uncapped fast bowler Josh Hull in the squad.

"It is going to be a tricky one for England heading to Lord's," Hussain said. "They have an abundance of seamers but not fit ones, because there are a lot of injuries right now. You think Stone will come in for Mark Wood, that will be a straight swap.

"Chris Woakes is a fabulous cricketer and a magnificent cricketer at Lord's - his record there with bat and ball is phenomenal - but, physically, he was struggling with his groin or something on day four at Old Trafford."

The Lord's Test begins on August 29.

