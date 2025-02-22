England break massive record by posting 351-8 in 2025 Champions Trophy match against Australia

England broke a massive record during the first innings of their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday (February 22). They now have the highest total in Champions Trophy history after notching up 351/8 against their arch-rivals.

New Zealand held the record previously, with a tally of 347/4, which came against US cricket team at the Oval in the 2004 edition. This is followed by Pakistan's 338/4 in the summit clash of Champions Trophy 2017 at the same venue.

India is in the fourth spot, with a total of 331/7 against South Africa in 2013. England round off the top five of this list, courtesy of 323/8 versus the Proteas in 2009.

Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. England started aggressively but lost two wickets inside six overs with just 43 runs on the board. Ben Duckett and Joe Root consolidated the innings with a magnificent 158-run stand, setting a great platform for their side.

Ben Duckett looked in good rhythm from the onset as he played a sublime knock of 165 (143) to steer the English team to a massive total of 351. Joe Root (68), Jos Buttler (23), and Jofra Archer (21*) assisted him in the batting department.

During the mid-innings break, Root reflected on the first innings, saying:

"It's good, nice partnership, probably a crucial time as well. It was a slow wicket, it was keeping low. Feels like we have to bowl well, very happy at the end. Duckett paced his innings well, going through different gears, managing different bowlers, rotating the strike with him was great."

He added:

"Hopefully, we can capitalize on that now. Keeping the stumps in play, small variations making the difference, as soon as the ball stops swinging, we need to make it tough for the batter, we got runs on the board. Definitely working hard, hopefully, I can get the ball to bowl."

Duckett also scripted history with his marathon knock, as he now has the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy. He overtook New Zealand's Nathan Astle, who hit 145* in 2004 against the USA team.

