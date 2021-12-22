"England are not capable of winning a Test match" - Kevin Pietersen dissects England's performances in the first two Ashes Tests 

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen remarked that they do not look like a side that can win Test matches after the first two tests of the Ashes. A couple of series during his playing days helped Pietersen illustrate how difficult it can be to make a comeback against Australia in their backyard.

Kevin Pietersen talked about England's inability to sustain optimum intensity levels. They also failed to exert pressure on Australia for a substantial amount of time. In his blog for Betway, Kevin Pietersen has analyzed England's performances in the Ashes series so far and wrote:

"Unfortunately, I know from experience that once you go 2-0 down in an Ashes series away from home there is no belief in the camp that you’re going to turn things around. You continue to try, you continue to do the right things, but I knew in 2006/07 and 2013/14 – and these players will know now – that there’s no realistic way back."

He continued:

"Previously, we had to go to the WACA, where England always lose. At least this time they’re going straight to Melbourne, but there is nothing in these performances to suggest that England are capable of winning a Test match. Every time they engineer a little bit of hope, they have another horrible session. They’re just not capable of putting a few good sessions and days together."

Basing selection on county cricket statistics is pointless: Kevin Pietersen

The flamboyant batter was highly critical of the quality of the current county cricket circuit. He urged selectors to refrain from using it as a benchmark while choosing players for the England Test team. Kevin Pietersen conveyed that it is unfair to single out players and blame them as they performed well in county cricket to earn their places.

Suggesting radical changes to the selection procedure of the England Test team, Kevin Pietersen wrote:

"Blaming Haseeb Hameed, Ollie Pope or anybody else is not the point – they have been selected because they are among the best batsmen in county cricket. Pope averaged 78 in county cricket last season and looks all over the place down under."

He added:

"What does that say about our domestic game? Until it gets sorted, basing selection on county cricket statistics is pointless, so England need to go back to picking on character. Picking players who have the talent is the only way to go while the gap between county cricket and Test match cricket is so big."

Kevin Pietersen🦏 @KP24

An

Their batting is horrendous, I know, but go easy please! 🙏🏽 PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE just give these England cricketers a bit of slack.An #Ashes tour is incredibly tough & these are not normal times right now.Their batting is horrendous, I know, but go easy please! 🙏🏽 PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE just give these England cricketers a bit of slack. An #Ashes tour is incredibly tough & these are not normal times right now. Their batting is horrendous, I know, but go easy please! 🙏🏽

The five-match series is skewed 2-0 in favor of Australia. Both teams will now square off in the Boxing Day Test match at the iconic MCG this weekend on Sunday. England have emerged victorious only once in their last 12 Test matches Down Under.

