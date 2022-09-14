England cricket rope in Michael Hussey and David Saker into coaching staff as consultants for 2022 T20 World Cup 

Former England bowling coach David Saker and former Australian batter Michael Hussey will be part of Matthew Mott-led English coaching staff for the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup.

Saker is slated to join the team ahead of the team's seven-match T20I series against Pakistan, while Hussey will join the coaching staff for the all-important tournament in Australia.

The pair will join the existing support staff comprising Richard Dawson and Carl Hopkinson.

The white-ball side have been going through a transition since Matthew Mott took over from Chris Silverwood as head coach. Another drastic change saw Jos Buttler being appointed as captain following Eoin Morgan's retirement from international cricket.

The transition has been far from smooth as Buttler's side slumped to successive series defeats against India and South Africa.

The cricketing governing body released a brief statement regarding their latest set of additions to the white-ball coaching staff, which read:

"England Men's white-ball Head Coach Matthew Mott has enlisted the support of former England bowling coach David Saker and Chennai Super Kings batting coach and former Australian international Michael Hussey for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November."

Saker served as the England men's national team's bowling coach from 2010 to 2015. He has since coached the likes of the Melbourne Renegades, Sri Lanka cricket team and the Australian cricket team over the course of the last seven years.

Michael Hussey, who represented Australia in over 300 international matches from 2004 to 2013, has been a coaching consultant with the Sri Lankan cricket team, Sydney Thunder and the Chennai Super Kings since his retirement as a player.

England squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Reserves - Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

The 2010 T20 World Cup winners have been drawn in Group 1 of the Super 12s stage alongside hosts Australia, New Zealand and Afghanistan. They are slated to be joined by two more teams after the end of the preliminary qualification stage, which begins on October 16.

Does the appointment of Hussey and Saker spruce up the team's chances at the 2022 T20 World Cup?

