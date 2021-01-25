England cricket team set to host New Zealand for two Tests in June

The England cricket team will play seven Tests at home in the 2021 summer. While India will battle it out in five of those Tests, New Zealand will visit the United Kingdom to compete with the hosts in a two-match series.

The first ENG v NZ Test match will begin on June 2 at Lord's. Edgbaston will play host to this brief tour's final Test from June 10 to June 14.

The England cricket team will have a hectic 2021 in the Test format. After the two Tests against Sri Lanka, Joe Root's men will tour India for a 4-match series. In the year's second half, they will face New Zealand and India at home.

If the England cricket team qualifies for the ICC World Test Championship final, it will add one more five-day game to their schedule.

2021 will test the England cricket team's all-format players' stamina levels as they will also contend in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC T20 World Cup.

Can the England cricket team maintain its phenomenal record at home against New Zealand?

The England cricket team has lost only five Tests against New Zealand at home

Although New Zealand currently stand above England on the ICC World Test Championship standings and the ICC Test Rankings, the English side has a dominant record versus the Kiwis at home. The two teams have crossed paths 54 times in England, with the visitors winning only five matches.

The England cricket team has registered 30 Test wins over New Zealand, while the remaining 19 games ended in a draw. The last time the Kiwis visited the United Kingdom for a Test series was in 2015. The final scoreline of that series was 1-1. England won the first Test at Lord's by 124 runs, but New Zealand bounced back at Headingley to draw the series with a 199-run victory.