England dismiss Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson in consecutive overs during IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I [Watch]

Team India openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson were dismissed for 12 and five runs, respectively, in the ongoing T20I between India and England today, January 25. The two openers were dismissed by Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, respectively, off consecutive overs.

Chasing 166 to win, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson walked out to the middle to open the batting for the hosts. Sharma picked up where he left off in the last game, greeting a hostile Jofra Archer to the bowling crease by smashing him for three boundaries in the opening over.

However, he wasn't able to play the express pace of Mark Wood with similar force. Taking guard on the third ball of the second over, Wood erred with his line and conceded a wide before pinning Sharma ahead of the sticks.

The on-field umpire raised the finger for the appeal before Sharma decided to review the same. The ball tracking showed three reds for where the ball pitched, impact and wickets hitting, with Abhishek dismissed for 12 runs off six deliveries.

Take a look at the dismissal below:

In the following over, it was Sanju Samson who lost his wicket. Looking to take the attack to Jofra Archer, Samson looked to send the ball sailing into the stands but didn't get the right connection. Brydon Carse, who was raiding the boundary on the legside, managed to get under the ball and pouched it safely.

Take a look at Samson's wicket below:

India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first. England faced challenges early on, losing both openers cheaply. Skipper Jos Buttler (45 off 30) and Brydon Carse (31 off 17) then played crucial knocks to lead England to 165/9 in 20 overs.

For the hosts, it was Varun Chakravarthy (2/38) and Axar Patel (2/32) who led the charge with the ball in hand. At the of writing, India are on 34/2 in four overs, with the hosts looking to double their lead by winning this match.

