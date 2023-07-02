After the conclusion of the second Ashes Test on Sunday, England's 15-man squad for the upcoming third match at Headingley was announced. The match will commence on July 6, just three days after the conclusion of the second Test.

England are in trouble going into that game, as they have lost both matches so far. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon's spirited rearguard effort denied them a win at Birmingham. They lost the second Test at Lord's despite a valiant 155 from their captain Ben Stokes on the final day.

The hosts will now be eager to make a comeback in the series in the upcoming match as they have their backs against the wall. Moeen Ali, who missed the Lord's Test due to a finger injury, has recovered adequately and has returned to the scheme of things for the next match. This augurs well for the balance of the English side.

Due to his return to the squad, English selectors released Rehan Ahmed, who came in as Ali's cover for the second Test. Matthew Potts was the other player to lose out on a spot in the 15-men squad for the third Test.

England squad for the 3rd Ashes Test

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Dan Lawrence, and Moeen Ali

"We are thinking about making it 3-2" - England captain Ben Stokes after the loss at Lord's

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the second Test, English skipper Ben Stokes expressed optimism about making a comeback in the series even after losing two matches. He reiterated that they are thinking about making it 3-2.

"Tough one to swallow, but being involved in a fantastic game is awesome. We are 2-0 down, but there's more to go and we've done it before against New Zealand, 3-0, and Pakistan, 3-0. We know we can do it. It's a quick turnaround to Leeds, but we are thinking about making it 3-2."

On criticism of England's batting approach in the Lord's Test, Stokes added:

"Reckless is an easy word to use. What we've done in the dressing room is we've given clarity to each individual on how to go out and play, and the message was clear."

