"England don't even have one" - Kevin Pietersen underlines hosts' major problem during 2nd Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's

Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen believes England lack the extra pace needed to be successful when using the short-ball ploy in comparison to Australia in the Ashes 2023.

Mitchell Starc was able to pick up three wickets with short-pitched bowling as England were bundled out for just 325 on Day 3 of the second Test at Lord's. The left-armer dismissed the in-form Joe Root, half-centurion Harry Brook and skipper Ben Stokes using the short ball.

Kevin Pietersen also shed light on how Aussie skipper Pat Cummins has a number of options he can turn to when it comes to speedsters. Meanwhile, he feels the hosts just have medium pacers.

On the show "The Ashes Podcast" on Sky Sports Cricket, here's what Pietersen had to say about the difference between the two bowling attacks:

"Mitchell Starc wasn't picked to bowl bumpers. But it is his pace that was his enabler, and that's what Australia have - four enablers. Pretty cool if a captain has four blokes who can bowl bumpers at 90 miles per hour.

"England don't even have one who can bowl bumpers at 90 miles per hour. Unfortunately, it has been an issue and it will continue to be an issue."

Former Australian legendary batter Ricky Ponting was also present in the discussion and held the same opinion. Ponting feels Australia can send a short-ball barrage at the opposition for several overs, something the hosts can't afford to give back. He added:

"That's one advantage that these Australian bowlers have over them. They brought in [Josh] Tongue for this Test and he is the one who can try bowling short. But that's just about negotiating 3-4 overs. While in Australia you have three or four of them. They will keep coming at you for about 20-25 overs."

Ricky Ponting on England's lack of batting depth

Ricky Ponting also felt that England's lack of batting depth perhaps cost them some vital runs towards the end of their first innings. With Josh Tongue replacing Moeen Ali, the hosts had Stuart Broad at No. 8 and Ponting reckoned that they needed to weigh that factor in before playing high-risk shots.

On this, he stated:

"England have always batted deep if you also see the white-ball teams they are filled with all-rounders. But they don't have it this game with no Moeen at 8 and them going with four quicks. They needed to understand and figure it out last night."

Australia are already ahead by 221 runs and have lost just a couple of wickets in their second innings ahead of Day 4. They will look to pile more misery on the hosts and potentially bat them out of the Test match as they look to go 2-0 up in the Ashes.

