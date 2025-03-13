England fast bowler out for four months due to knee injury, likely to miss IND vs ENG 2025 Test series

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of action for the next four months after he underwent surgery for a ligament damage on his left knee. The England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the same on Thursday, March 13. The speedster will now work closely with the medical team on returning for the national team as soon as possible.

Wood was part of England's Champions Trophy squad that was knocked out from the group stage, returning home winless. Although the right-arm speedster completed his spell during the group-stage match against Afghanistan, he left the field after experiencing discomfort. The Durham cricketer finished with figures of 8-0-50-0 against the Asian side. He registered a haul of 9.3-0-75-1 against Australia, where Jos Buttler & Co. conceded the highest run-chase in Champions Trophy history.

According to the official update by the ECB, the 35-year-old will miss the start of the summer and is targeting full fitness by the end of July 2025. He will thus most likely miss the marquee five-Test series against India that begins on June 20 in Leeds, with the final match scheduled to commence on July 31.

Wood should mark his return for the white-ball leg against South Africa, starting on September 2, and could play in the away Ashes series later this year.

"I’ve got every confidence that I’ll be back firing on all cylinders" - Mark Wood keen for England return at the earliest

Mark Wood. (Image Credits: Getty)

Expressing his despair, Wood said he couldn't wait to get back on the field as he felt it was a massive year for them. The veteran said, as quoted by ecb.co.uk:

"I'm gutted to be out for so long after representing England across all formats since the start of last year. But I’ve got every confidence that I’ll be back firing on all cylinders now that I’ve been able to sort my knee out. I want to thank the surgeon, the doctors, staff, my England teammates and coaches for their support - and, of course, our fans. I can’t wait to get back and contribute to what is going to be a huge 2025 for us as a team."

England men's home season starts with the limited-overs leg against the West Indies in May.

