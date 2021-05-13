England fast bowler Jofra Archer set for first-class comeback, named in Sussex squad

England pace bowler Jofra Archer looks all set to make his comeback to first-class cricket. He was named in Sussex’s 13-man squad for Thursday’s County Championship game against Kent.

Following a hand surgery, Jofra Archer recently returned to competitive cricket, turning out for Sussex second XI against Surrey second XI in Brighton. The pacer claimed 2 for 102 in 29.2 overs in the first innings but did not bowl in the second. He impressed with the bat, scoring 35 from 46 balls in the first innings.

Sussex coach Ian Salisbury said about Jofra Archer’s inclusion (as per the club's official website):

“Any team in world cricket would be excited to name Jofra in their squad for a game. Everybody is aware of his talents.”

26-year-old Jofra Archer underwent a surgery to remove a glass fragment in his right hand in March this year. He sustained the freak injury in January while cleaning his fish tank at his home.

Ashley Giles, England's director of cricket, had said on BBC's Tuffers and Vaughan show about Jofra Archer’s bizarre injury:

"They've operated and I think they found a small fragment of glass still in attendance. It obviously healed but there was part of the fish tank still in his finger. So, it was the right thing to do. We've got a clear window to do it as well. We wish him the best for his recovery but it's true, it's not a conspiracy."

Simultaneously, Jofra Archer has also been battling a recurring elbow issue.

The first-class match against Kent will be an opportunity for Jofra Archer to prove his fitness ahead of England’s two-Test series against New Zealand. The first Test will be played at Lord’s from June 2-6.

Jofra Archer missed IPL 2021 due to injury

Jofra Archer had featured in all five of England’s T20I matches during their India tour. However, before the ODIs, it was revealed that the fast bowler would not take part in the three-match series as well as IPL 2021 due to injury concerns.

Jofra Archer was the standout performer for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. He picked up 20 wickets and also scored 113 runs with the bat. For his impressive showing, Jofra Archer was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

The Barbados-born fast bowler has so far featured in 13 Tests, 17 ODIs and 12 T20Is for England. He was one of the key performers during England’s 2019 World Cup-winning campaign.