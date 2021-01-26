"England have gone from mid-table mediocrity to real contenders" - Nasser Hussain confident of challenging India

Nasser Hussain is confident that the England cricket team can challenge India in their upcoming Test series, having watched the side whitewash Sri Lanka 2-0.

The former England captain thinks that the series win in Sri Lanka is a fine achievement, especially given the current circumstances. However, he believes the real Test for England will be their duel against a formidable India side in their home conditions.

"England were mid-table mediocrity when it came to Test match cricket (before Chris Silverwood took over)," Nasser Hussain said in a column for the DailyMail. "Now, we are talking about four series wins on the trot. Tougher tasks lie ahead but there have been some really good things about this series."

Both India and England go into the four-match Test series in fine form. While England beat Sri Lanka, India managed to pull off a remarkable 2-1 Test series win against Australia Down Under.

The Indian cricket team also ended Australia's 32-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Thus, the India-England series promises to be a fascinating contest between two of the world's top cricketing nations.

Nasser Hussain disappointed England will be without key players for first two Tests

Jonny Bairstow has been rested for England's first two Tests against India

England will be without a number of key players for at least the first two Tests against India. Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood and Sam Curran are all set to return home from Sri Lanka instead of travelling to Chennai.

While Nasser Hussain understands the reasons to rest the trio, the 52-year-old confessed that he would have liked to see England go with their strongest XI for such an important series.

"They are trying to look after their multi-format players by resting and rotating. I fully understand the work that Ed Smith and his selectors are doing, and no one must underestimate the fatigue factor of playing in these ‘bubble’ conditions. But if I put myself in Root’s shoes as captain, I would have liked to head to Chennai with all options and combinations available for the first two matches of the series. To take on the World Test Championship leaders with my strongest possible XI.

"I would have played the situation differently. Bairstow would have been retained and I would have wanted to play Buttler in two matches, not one," Hussain said.

The first Test between England and India gets underway on February 5 in Chennai.