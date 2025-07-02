"England gonna score 1k runs"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test in Edgbaston

Team India and England are all set to clash in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series on Wednesday (July 2) at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. The hosts won the first Test in Headingley and took an early 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Shubman Gill-led side performed well in the opening Test and were ahead in the game on multiple occasions as they scored five centuries along with a five-wicket haul from their spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. However, England batted authoritatively on the final day of the Test and chased down a steep target of 371 comfortably on the back of a brilliant century from Ben Duckett (149).

The action now moves to Edgbaston, where India has never won a Test match until now. They lost seven out of the eight Tests, while one contest ended in a draw. The inexperienced team under Gill will be aiming to script history this week by registering their first Test victory at the venue.

Fans expressed their anticipation for the second Test by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"England gonna score 1k runs," an Instagram post read.

"It will be an absolute travesty"- Aakash Chopra on Team India management potentially ignoring Kuldeep Yadav for 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the second Test between India and England in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra.' He observed the reports about India's probable playing XI and opined that it would be a mistake if the team management ignores Kuldeep Yadav for batting depth in the lower order. The 47-year-old said:

"As per reports from Edgbaston, only two fast bowlers will play, who will be Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj. Two spinners will play, in which Ravindra Jadeja is confirmed, and there are extremely bright chances of Washington Sundar playing, and Nitish Kumar Reddy can play in place of Shardul Thakur, which means Nitish at No. 7, Jadeja at No. 8, and it could be possibly Washington at No. 9."

"I feel you should play Kuldeep Yadav, and if you are still unable to play Kuldeep Yadav, it will be an absolute travesty. If we are going towards Washi, and just with the thinking that who bats better, then we are just barking at the wrong tree. If we are still unable to show the courage to play Kuldeep, then this team is going in a slightly different direction, which is perhaps not the right direction," Chopra added.

What should be Team India's playing XI for the second Test? Let us know in the comments section.

You can get live match updates of the Edgbaston Test here.

