"England have got the most questions to answer" - Ricky Ponting reacts to hosts' stunning loss on day 5 at Edgbaston

Ricky Ponting and Nasser Hussain weighed in on Australia's stunning win over England in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Australia took a 1-0 lead as Pat Cummins slammed an unbeaten 44 to take his side to the target of 281.

Australia started day five at 107-3, needing another 174 for victory. The home side sparked a comeback on day four with three key wickets and was on track by having Australia eight down with over 50 to get on the final day. Nevertheless, Cummins and Lyon held their nerve to secure a two-wicket win.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Aussie captain Ponting opined that Ben Stokes and co. must decide on their approach for the remaining four Tests as Australia's tried and tested method brought the desired result.

"I think England have got the most questions to answer. Their style of play: Is it going to hold up in an Ashes series? By no means am I saying that England's method is wrong, I have loved watching them play, but it just goes to show there is more than one way to skin a cat. This is a long and hard game. Australia's method has stood up and it has worked."

Ex-English captain Nasser Hussain conceded that England didn't need "Bazball" to beat Australia. Hence, he hoped to see the hosts return stronger at Lord's.

"You can't hide behind that [wanting to entertain], and I can almost read Ricky Ponting's mind because he's a winner. England lost [the final Test] in New Zealand as well, if you remember. Remember, we've beaten Australia in England since 2001 playing the old-fashioned way - we didn't need 'Bazball' to beat Australia. I want this series to be played the same way and I know Ben and Brendon will play the same way, which adds even more to next week."

Stokes' first-innings declaration at 393-8 triggered a backlash as the Englishmen had the chance to add a few more runs, given the way Joe Root was batting. Root who scored an unbeaten 118 in the first innings, top-scored for the hosts in the second as well — with 46.

"The England fans want them to win" - Kevin Pietersen

Ben Stokes' former teammate Kevin Pietersen, part of three successful Ashes series, observed that results mattered more than the entertainment factor in the Ashes. He stated:

"I don't think we can pick this team apart too much. The declaration is of course something which will be spoken about. English fans want a win. Of course, they want to be entertained and the atmosphere was great. The game was tight and was a nail-biter, but the England fans want them to win. You can talk as much as you like, but in an Ashes series it's about results."

The second Test starts on June 28 at Lord's. Usman Khawaja, who scored 141 and 65, received the Player of the Match award.

